FIFA U17 World Cup 2025: Is Qatar the cradle of football's next generation?

Qatar's credentials as a world-class host is well proven, especially after they hosted an ever-so-successful FIFA World Cup 2022 which culminated with Lionel Messi's crowning glory at the Lusail Stadium.

As such, it was no surprise when FIFA decided to award the hosting rights for the revamped FIFA U17 World Cup to Qatar - not just for the 2025 edition but also the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 editions. Five tournaments in a row!

FIFA's reasoning while awarding the editions to Qatar was that they wanted to utilise the "existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability."

And you couldn't blame them. Qatar had created a host of world class facilities, including the sprawling Aspire Zone complex that has a multitude of FIFA-standard pitches and training facilities.