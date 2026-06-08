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FIFA reaches settlement with ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea player after losing transfer rights court case
Legal battle concluded in landmark case
FIFA confirmed on Monday that it has reached a definitive settlement with Diarra, the former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid midfielder, resolving a high-profile legal dispute over player transfer rights.
The case has been at the forefront of the footballing world since the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered a significant ruling against the governing body’s regulations last year.
The settlement marks the end of a process that saw Diarra seek substantial financial restitution. The Frenchman had been seeking €65 million in damages from FIFA and the Belgian FA after the EU’s highest court determined in October that world soccer’s governing body had rules in place that breached labour laws and freedom of movement within the union.
- AFP
The origins of the Diarra dispute
The roots of this legal saga date back to 2014, when Diarra departed Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow just one year into a four-year contract. Following his exit, FIFA hit the midfielder with a massive 10 million euro fine, arguing that the contract had been terminated without "just cause."
This move left the player in a difficult position, hampering his ability to find a new club as potential employers feared they would be held liable for the fine.
Diarra’s legal team argued that these regulations restricted a player's freedom of movement and were fundamentally illegal. In a statement released on Monday, the global soccer body said: "Following the global agreement they have reached, Mr Lassana Diarra and FIFA have settled all legal proceedings between them."
FIFA maintains stance on liability
Despite the agreement to end the legal proceedings, FIFA has been quick to clarify that the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing on their part. The governing body is clearly keen to limit any further legal fallout that could arise from other players seeking similar compensation based on the precedents set during this case.
The official statement from the organization continued: "FIFA has not made any admission of liability nor payment by way of compensation. FIFA will not be providing any further comment at this time." This "no comment" policy suggests that while the individual case is resolved, the wider implications of the "Diarra ruling" are still being managed behind the scenes.
Further legal trouble?
It remains unclear if the settlement with FIFA will have any impact on the Diarra's lawyers against FIFA arising from the European case in Luxembourg.