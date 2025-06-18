This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
'World-class stage' - FIFA says 1.5 million Club World Cup tickets have been sold to fans from 130 countries, even as attendance at some matches has underwhelmed

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA says several upcoming matches will have more than 50,000 fans, including Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca, Al Hilal and FC Salzburg

  • Some 1.5 million tickets sold to Club World Cup matches
  • Fans from 130 countries are attending
  • Still some concern over matches in Orlando and Atlanta
