FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused of 'blackmail' by Jordan FA chief as pressure mounts for resignation

In an extraordinary statement, Hussein detailed the alleged pressure via social media: "There is no shortage of issues regarding FIFA. Let me start by clarifying what some of these are from an FA perspective, in particular that of Jordan going into a World Cup for the first time.

"First, getting our fans into the USA: not all were granted VISAS, even though they had tickets - which we also know were sold at exorbitant prices. Secondly, we are being taxed by the US government through FIFA for our participation. Money that should go to players and staff."

The accusations went further, touching on financial rewards from previous tournaments that remain unpaid despite FIFA's vast wealth. Hussein added: "Thirdly, we have been waiting for reward money for our players since December for the Arab Cup in Qatar, which is a FIFA event. The money our team should receive for having reached the final has not been delivered yet, while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve.

"It is clear the problem really is with leadership. For months, FIFA has been refusing to help us on any of these or other matters - until it was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out.

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that."