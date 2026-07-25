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Gianni Infantino praises Argentina's 'proffesionalism' in World Cup as FIFA president's letter to FA emerges
Infantino sends congratulatory message to Tapia
In a surprising development, a private correspondence from Infantino to Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia has been made public. Despite the scenes of aggression that marred the conclusion of the tournament in New York - where the 2022 champions failed to manage a single shot on target in the final and turned their backs as Luis de la Fuente’s side lifted the trophy - the FIFA chief chose to focus on the positive impact of the South American giants. The letter, which was first brought to light by media outlets in Argentina and subsequently verified by theDaily Mail, expressed gratitude for the nation's contribution to the tournament’s atmosphere and success on the global stage.
Infantino wrote: "Dear Mr. President, Yesterday, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the magnificent New York New Jersey Stadium, Argentina won the silver medal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, after an exciting final against Spain. I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain in memory as an unforgettable celebration of football, marked by spectacular matches, the irruption of new promises, the presence of the great figures of the sport and the extraordinary atmosphere lived in stadiums full of fans."
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Controversy over 'professionalism' claims
The most eyebrow-raising segment of the letter involves Infantino’s specific praise for the team's conduct and work ethic, which stands in stark contrast to the disciplinary proceedings currently underway. Argentina’s campaign was frequently overshadowed by accusations of gamesmanship and simulation, culminating in a violent post-match fracas following their extra-time loss to Spain - an incident currently under FIFA investigation, where Leandro Paredes attacked Eric Garcia in a clash that also appeared to involve Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Nonetheless, the FIFA president offered a glowing review of the silver medalists' efforts throughout the competition.
The letter continued: "The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world. Please send my sincere congratulations to all who have contributed to this magnificent result: to the players, to coach Lionel Scaloni, as well as to the coaching and medical staff and, of course, to the many fans who have accompanied and encouraged the team throughout the competition. These victories are always the fruit of constant work, professionalism and attention to detail, but also of passion, commitment and love for this wonderful sport."
Strains of anti-football and disciplinary probes
The praise for "professionalism" sits awkwardly alongside a series of incidents that have led to FIFA opening a formal investigation into the squad’s behavior. During the final, Lionel Messi and his teammates were accused of using "anti-football" tactics in a match fraught with controversy. In one notable incident, Messi attempted to persuade referee Slavko Vincic to send off Marc Cucurella after the Spanish defender covered his mouth while speaking - a gamesmanship tactic Argentina had previously deployed against Jude Bellingham in their semi-final victory over England.
The Albiceleste’s behavior throughout the knockout rounds also drew significant criticism from neutral observers and opponents alike. During their semi-final match, the team was accused of frequent simulation designed to provoke officials. Furthermore, Argentinian celebrities and players drew the ire of British dignitaries by celebrating with a political banner regarding the Falkland Islands.
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A promising future despite final heartbreak
Despite the controversies and final defeat, Infantino concluded his message by praising the foundation laid for Argentina's future success, emphasising his strong personal relationship with Tapia ahead of pending FIFA investigations: "All this augurs a very promising future and, without a doubt, will pave the way for new and great successes for Argentine football. I wish you, dear Mr. President, all the best for the next competitions and I hope to see you again very soon. With all my friendship, Gianni Infantino."
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