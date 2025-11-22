FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Qatar's emergence as world-class hosts shines a bright spotlight on the regional showpiece

The exploration of organising a regional tournament that encompasses the Arab region began as early as in 1957. But the first edition of an Arab Cup was held only in 1963, with just five teams participating in the competition which was held in Beirut, Lebanon.

Two more editions were held shortly thereafter, in 1964 and 1966, after which there was a 16-year-break in the competition.

Though the tournament was revived in 1982, the editions were sporadic, with a six-year break between 1992 and 1998 and a seven-year gap between 2002 and 2009 editions.

And after the 2012 edition, the Arab Cup wasn't held for nine years when it was revived and revamped in 2021 in Qatar and brought under the aegis of FIFA.