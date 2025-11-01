SC
FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Just 30 days to go before the region's biggest tournament kicks off in Qatar
Qatar hosting the Arab Cup for a second time in a row
The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, which will be held from 1-18 December, is being hosted by Qatar for the second time running. Incidentally, Qatar hosted the 2021 edition of the tournament as well, when it was brought under the FIFA umbrella.
With just 30 days remaining for the tournament's first match between hosts Qatar and winners of the qualifier between Palestine and Libya at the Al Bayt stadium, excitement is building.
Algeria are the defending champions of the tournament, courtesy a 2-1 win over Tunisia in the final four years back.
16 teams in the fray for Arab Cup glory
A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy in Doha. Nine of the highest FIFA-ranked teams from the region have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers which will be held in the final week of November.
The final will be held at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on 18 December, the same venue where the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina was held.
Tickets on sale for FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Tickets for the tournament are already on sale, starting from September 30. Fans of Qatar, Jordan, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have already shown a lot of demand for the tickets.
Tickets can be purchased exclusively on: www.roadtoqatar.qa. This includes tickets for the qualifiers taking place ahead of the tournament on 25-26 November in Qatar.
Ticket prices start from QAR 25. All tickets are digital and include accessible seating options for disabled fans.
What can fans expect?
Fans at the FIFA Arab Cup can expect some electric footballing action in Qatar, given the fact that many of the teams playing have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including hosts Qatar.
Apart from the exciting action on the pitch, fans will also have various entertainment avenues available in Doha including various cultural activities and sightseeing options.
All venues for the Arab Cup are connected seamlessly by public transport.
