Getty Images Sport
FIFA apologise for making Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni wear gloves to touch World Cup trophy during bizarre ceremony
Scaloni told to wear gloves before holding World Cup trophy
The confusion unfolded during Friday’s draw for the 2026 World Cup, where organisers unexpectedly asked Lionel Scaloni to put on white gloves before handling the World Cup trophy. The requirement, normally reserved for non-champions or those without authorised access, appeared to stem from officials not recognising the manager who guided Argentina to the 2022 title. Scaloni looked visibly surprised and later admitted he believed staff had mistaken him for someone else.
The moment quickly circulated across social media, with many fans and pundits questioning how FIFA personnel failed to recognise the reigning world champion coach. Argentina’s delegation reportedly felt the incident was disrespectful, especially given Scaloni’s central role in the Albiceleste’s most recent triumph. The awkwardness overshadowed the draw itself, in which Argentina were placed into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
To address the situation, FIFA arranged a separate ceremony the following day as part of the tournament schedule presentation. This time, Scaloni was invited onto the stage without gloves and handed the trophy in a more fitting manner. Infantino used the occasion to deliver a public apology and defuse the controversy.
- Getty Images Sport
FIFA president Infantino apologizes to the World Cup winner...
Speaking at the FIFA World Cup scheduling ceremony, Infantino said: “I apologise on behalf of FIFA. I didn’t know.”
Calling Scaloni back on stage with the trophy in hand, he added: “Of course, the world champions can touch the cup. I apologise, I didn’t know. What an outrage! It’s just that when you’re a world champion, you look younger every day.”
Scaloni responded in good humour, saying: “I think they mistook me for someone else and wouldn’t let me touch it yesterday.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Incident took place in highly-controversial World Cup draw
The incident took place during a high-profile event in Washington, where FIFA unveiled the group-stage draw for the expanded 2026 tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Scaloni’s unexpected treatment sparked immediate reaction across Argentina, a nation deeply protective of its icons following the emotional World Cup triumph in Qatar. Many fans considered the moment emblematic of FIFA’s organisational missteps, while others took a more humorous view given Scaloni’s calm response.
Infantino’s apology was designed not only to correct the error but also to reinforce FIFA’s respect for champions at a time when public perception of the organisation often comes under scrutiny. By bringing Scaloni onto the stage and allowing him to lift the trophy bare-handed, the president attempted to close the narrative before it generated further controversy. The moment also created a symbolic snapshot ahead of Argentina’s attempt to defend their title on North American soil.
- AFP
Argentina prepare for for World Cup title defence
Argentina will now prepare to open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on 16 June, before facing Austria and Jordan in what is viewed as a manageable yet unpredictable group. The defending champions aim to maintain continuity and avoid distractions, and Scaloni’s composed handling of the incident ensured it did not escalate into a prolonged story. With expectations sky-high once again, the team will look to build early momentum as they begin their road toward back-to-back titles.
Advertisement