The iconic game has changed in many ways over the years, including its packaging

Some of the best players in football history have seen their faces adorn the cover of the FIFA video game series.

In recent years, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have joined a roll of honour that includes Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney. There have been some cult heroes too, including David Ginola and Paul Scholes.

GOAL takes a look at the legendary and unexpected players to have featured on the cover down the years...