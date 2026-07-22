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Ferran Torres outraged by Barcelona contract offer with Spain's World Cup winner ready to accept PSG offer
Contract breakdown in Catalonia
Torres has one foot out of the door at Barcelona following a significant breakdown in contract negotiations. According to a report from ElDesmarque, the attacker considers the renewal offer presented by the club to be entirely insufficient on both sporting and financial levels.
Torres wants a substantially improved salary and demands guarantees over his playing time under new manager Hansi Flick. He feels undervalued despite his contributions and wants the club to reflect his importance in their proposal. If the sporting direction at Barcelona fail to submit a significantly enhanced package soon, Torres is prepared to end his tenure in Catalonia. A final decision regarding his future will wait until his post-season holidays conclude.
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Impressive statistics justify demands
The frustration from Torres stems from his stellar recent performances, feeling his attacking output deserves a far greater reward. He was the ultimate hero for his country, scoring the decisive goal to crown Spain as champions in the World Cup final against Argentina. His club form has been equally striking since joining from Manchester City in January 2022.
Across his entire spell with Barcelona, Torres has made 207 appearances and scored 65 goals. Last season alone, he was a vital part of the attacking setup, featuring in 49 matches and finding the back of the net 21 times. Despite these highly impressive numbers, Barcelona have failed to present an acceptable offer to keep him.
PSG make lucrative bid
With his future in Spain looking bleak, Torres has identified his preferred destination. He is heavily convinced by a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, which his representatives are already evaluating. The French champions have presented an offer that vastly improves upon Barcelona's terms. He has always felt valued by Luis Enrique, who reserved a prominent role for him within the Parisian squad.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are aware they must cash in now or risk losing him for free when his contract expires in 2027. Despite a market value of €55 million, sporting director Deco has set a fixed asking price of €50m to sanction an immediate departure, potentially funding a move for Julian Alvarez.
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What happens next?
Torres will take time to finalise his decision during his ongoing holiday period. If Barcelona refuse to submit an improved financial package, a transfer to France seems inevitable. Paris Saint-Germain will look to quickly finalise the €50m deal, enabling Enrique to integrate his new signing into pre-season preparations before the competitive campaign kicks off.
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