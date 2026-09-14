Ferran Torres downplays match-winning heroics against Brest as PSG get Ligue 1 title defence on track

The decisive finish took Torres' tally to six goals in his opening five outings for the club, matching the finest scoring start in PSG history set by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Despite his match-winning display, the summer arrival remained modest when assessing the performance on the club's official website.

Reflecting on the contest via the club's official website, the forward said: "It's true that it wasn't our best match. I think we were very competitive, and in the end, it's also important to get this first win on a pitch that we knew was going to be difficult. Now we have another week to rest and prepare for next weekend's match, which is also very important for us.

"My goal? What matters to me is always helping the team, regardless of how much playing time the coach decides to give me, and doing my part. Whether that's through goals, assists, or my work on the pitch."