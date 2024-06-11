fernando torresGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Is Fernando Torres being groomed to replace Diego Simeone?! Atletico legend starts new job at Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid BTransfersLaLigaPrimera Federacion

Atletico Madrid have promoted club legend Fernando Torres as the head coach of the club's reserves side.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Torres takes up a new role at Atletico
  • Will assist Simeone from the 2024/25 season
  • Managed Atletico U19 side since 2021
Article continues below