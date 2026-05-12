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Ferland Mendy retirement fears dismissed as Real Madrid learn how long France star will be out following surgery
Successful surgery in Lyon
Mendy underwent surgery on Monday in Lyon after suffering a recurrence of a muscular injury in his right thigh. The operation took place at the Jean-Mermoz private hospital and was carried out by specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the procedure monitored by Real Madrid’s medical staff. The club later confirmed the operation had been completed successfully.
The surgery targeted an injury to the rectus femoris in Mendy’s right leg, an issue that has troubled the French defender throughout the current campaign. The injury setback occurred during Madrid’s victory over Espanyol on May 3, when Mendy was forced off after just 14 minutes. It marked his fifth injury of a difficult season and has repeatedly disrupted his chances of securing a consistent place in the starting line-up.
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Real Madrid confirm successful procedure
Real Madrid confirmed the outcome of the surgery in an official statement. The procedure is seen as an important step in resolving the persistent problem that has limited Mendy’s availability this season.
The statement said: "Our player Ferland Mendy underwent successful surgery today, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services, to repair a rectus femoris muscle injury in his right leg. Mendy will begin his rehabilitation in the coming days."
Retirement rumours dismissed
In the days leading up to the operation, several Spanish media reports suggested the situation could threaten Mendy’s career. Some outlets claimed the defender might face up to a year on the sidelines, with speculation even raising the possibility of early retirement for the 30-year-old.
Those concerns have since been dismissed. RMC Sport indicate that the defender has no intention of ending his career and remains determined to return to top-level football. The injury problems have also affected his international standing. Despite earning 10 caps for France national football team, Mendy has not appeared for Les Bleus since Euro 2024, where he did not feature.
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Rehabilitation and return target
Medical expectations following the operation are far more encouraging than earlier reports suggested. Mendy is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to four months as he begins his rehabilitation programme. If recovery progresses as planned, the defender could return during the first half of next season. For both the player and the club, regaining full fitness will be crucial as he looks to re-establish himself on the left side of Madrid’s defence.