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Fenerbahce president involved in car crash
Incident in Kadikoy
The accident took place on Tuesday morning as Sadettin Saran was being driven toward the stadium. According to Turkish media reports, the collision occurred in the Kadikoy district, leaving the president's vehicle with significant structural damage.
Saran was a passenger in the car at the time of the impact. While images from the scene showed the front of the BMW was heavily mangled and the bonnet severely impacted, those involved were fortunate to avoid life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved in the collision reportedly sustained damage to its bumper.
Condition of the President
Despite the frightening nature of the crash, early reports indicate that Saran escaped with relatively minor physical consequences. The president suffered some cuts and bruises, while his driver sustained minor injuries during the collision.
Medical assessments following the incident confirmed that both men were in good condition. The club quickly moved to reassure supporters and the footballing community that the situation was under control and that no one involved in the multi-car accident had suffered serious harm.
Official Fenerbahce Statement
Fenerbahce released a formal statement to clarify the events and provide an update on Saran's wellbeing. The club stated: “Our President Sadettin Saran was involved in a traffic accident today while arriving at our club. It has been reported that our President, the vehicle driver, and the individuals in the other vehicle involved in the accident are in good general health, with no injuries.”
The Super Lig giants further confirmed that Saran did not let the incident disrupt his professional duties. The statement continued: “Our President is currently at our club and continuing with his program as planned. We extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to everyone affected by the accident.”
- X/Fenerbahce
Business as usual for Saran
Showing a resilient front, Saran reportedly arrived at the stadium shortly after the crash to attend a closed-door meeting with fellow club executives. He had been appointed as the president of Fenerbahce in September, fulfilling a long-held ambition to lead the historic Turkish institution.
On the pitch, Fenerbahce continue their pursuit of domestic glory. The Yellow Canaries currently sit second in the Super Lig table, trailing leaders Galatasaray by four points, though they have played one game more than their Istanbul rivals. The focus now returns to the title race as Saran continues his leadership role.