Getty Images Sport
Federico Valverde admits Real Madrid stars IGNORED Jose Mourinho instructions during nervy Champions League win against Inter
Real Madrid edge past Inter in thriller
Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Inter to kick off their European campaign, but the win was far from straightforward. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring early on, firing home a clinical finish to mark his 71st Champions League goal.
The hosts quickly doubled their advantage when club captain Valverde capitalised on a calamitous error from Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez. However, the host lost their grip on the match after the interval, allowing the Serie A side to apply heavy pressure.
Carlos Augusto eventually found the net for the visitors, setting up a tense finale at the Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois, making his 100th appearance in the competition, was forced into several crucial saves to ensure Mourinho's men held on for the win.
- NurPhoto
Valverde criticises second-half display
Despite taking maximum points against Mourinho's former club, Valverde was not entirely satisfied with how Madrid managed the game. The midfielder revealed that the squad explicitly went against their manager's half-time demands.
"Mourinho told us very clearly to keep the ball more, especially in their half, and to play more calmly," Valverde explained after the final whistle. "We did not do that."
The 28-year-old urged his team-mates to demand higher standards of themselves moving forward. Reflecting on their drop in intensity, he added: "We have to be self-critical. It's true that we won and it's important to start with a win, but we as players need to realise that we put in a poor second half and did not play well."
Mbappe makes Champions League history
While the second-half performance left plenty to be desired, the night ultimately belonged to Mbappe. The France captain’s strike moved him level with Madrid icon Raul on 71 goals in Europe's elite club competition.
Remarkably, the 27-year-old reached the milestone in just 99 appearances, far fewer than Raul’s 142 matches. He now sits joint-fifth in the all-time scoring charts, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema.
That milestone goal provided the foundation for Madrid's victory, even as the team struggled to maintain their dominance. Inter, meanwhile, will feel aggrieved to leave empty-handed after striking the woodwork through Curtis Jones and testing Courtois repeatedly.
- AFP
Focus shifts back to La Liga duties
Mourinho and his coaching staff will likely use the nervy second half as a learning curve as they prepare for a swift return to domestic action. Real Madrid are set to face Rayo Vallecano next in La Liga, where they will look to deliver a more complete 90-minute performance.
Meanwhile, Inter must dust themselves down and address their defensive lapses before returning to Serie A. The Italian champions face a tricky test against Udinese, where they will aim to bounce back and kick-start their momentum.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting