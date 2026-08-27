'We were struggling!' - Federico Valverde reveals Jose Mourinho's half-time instruction that inspired Real Madrid to emphatic Real Sociedad victory

Despite praising his team's initial energy, Valverde admitted that complacency crept in after their opening strike. The midfielder noted that losing patience allowed their opponents a clear route back into the contest.

"I saw a team that was very focused and working with great enthusiasm," Valverde said in his post-match interviews. "We worked very well, but we lacked some patience after scoring the first goal, which allowed them to equalise."

The Uruguayan revealed that Mourinho's half-time team talk completely shifted the match's momentum. The manager demanded a higher defensive line and a much more aggressive press to disrupt the visitors.

"We talked about pressing because we were struggling to win the ball back in their half," Valverde added. "At certain moments, we were playing with one player fewer. We adjusted that and became more comfortable. Our conversation with the coach at half-time helped us a lot, which is why the second half was excellent."



