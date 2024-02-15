Federico Redondo: The Sergio Busquets-regen that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have beaten Man Utd, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to sign

The 21-year-old, who is the son of a Real Madrid legend, is set to arrive in South Beach after an $8m transfer fee was agreed

Sergio Busquets will go down as one of the best midfielders of his era. Tall, intelligent, smooth on the ball - he could do just about everything. Busquets was rarely the star of the show and often overlooked in favor of his star Barcelona and Spain teammates, but make no mistake, he was often the one that ran the game from his place in the center of the field.

So what would happen if you took Busquets, brought him to a lab and created a total clone of him, just 15 years younger? And what would happen if you let that clone learn from the man himself for a bit early on in his career?

Well, Inter Miami are about to come as close as you can to finding out as they complete a deal to sign Federico Redondo, the Busquets regen that the MLS favorites are betting on to become the game's next star midfielder.

The Herons are close to signing Redondo, who looks set to link up with Busquets, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba in South Florida. The move to MLS is a huge step in the Argentine's career, especially considering the fact that Redondo had drawn interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the past.

So who is Redondo and what has brought him to Miami? GOAL takes a look...