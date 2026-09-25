Revealed: How Inter Milan almost signed Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa in shock summer transfer swoop

Inter laid the groundwork for a sensational swoop to sign Liverpool outcast Chiesa during the summer transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, discussions behind the scenes were significantly more advanced than previously thought in the footballing world.

The Italian giants identified the 28-year-old as a cut-price option to bolster their attacking ranks. The Nerazzurri were quietly confident of securing a deal to rescue the forward from his English nightmare. However, the move hinged entirely on outgoing business that ultimately failed to materialise before the deadline passed.