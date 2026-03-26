The 23-year-old has returned to training on the pitch "for the first time since experiencing pain in his left ankle, which he injured in the summer", the record-breaking champions announced on Thursday.
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FC Bayern announces an update on Jamal Musiala
- Musiala, who had not been selected for the first international matches of the World Cup year due to physical problems, reportedly completed "an individual session with the ball this morning at the training ground on Säbener Straße".
The German national team will face Switzerland and Ghana
In Musiala’s absence, Germany will face Switzerland in Basel on Friday (8.45 pm/RTL). Three days later, they take on Ghana in Stuttgart.
The attacking player is firmly in Nagelsmann’s plans for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June to 19 July). The national coach will announce his provisional World Cup squad in the second week of May. The permitted 26 players must be registered with FIFA, the world governing body, at the beginning of June.