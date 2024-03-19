Fans call for Alexi Lalas to be 'banned from speaking about soccer' after ex-USMNT star boldly states where MLS' best team would finish in Premier League - with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sitting top of Eastern Conference table
Fans have called for Alexi Lalas to be “banned from speaking about soccer” after predicting how the best MLS team would fare in the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Plenty of household names in the States
- Level of competition is improving
- Standard in England considered to be much higher