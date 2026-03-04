'Fake news has gone too far!' - Brazil's Richarlison refutes claims he will boycott 2026 World Cup in U.S. due to Iran conflict

In a real statement on social media, Richarlison sought to clear up the confusion.

"Just to be clear, because the fake news has gone too far: I never made that statement," he said. "Although I am against any kind of war and conflict, I never said I wouldn't play for the Brazilian national team at the World Cup. I hope everyone who shared this lie takes it back and deletes their posts."

This statement followed one from the Brazilian government, condemning the U.S.' involvement in Iran. They said: "The attacks occurred amid an ongoing negotiation process between the parties, which is the only viable path to peace - a position traditionally upheld by Brazil in the region."

Richarlison, who has used his platform to promote humanitarian causes in the past, is popular back in his native Brazil having enjoyed great success with the national team. He has scored 20 goals in 54 games for the Selecao and was part of the side that won the 2019 Copa America and took home the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics. The striker also won the World Cup Goal of the Tournament award in 2022 for his overhead kick against Serbia.