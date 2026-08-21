'We have to improve' - Fabian Hurzeler reacts as Brighton held by Tromso in Conference League play-off

Hurzeler conceded his side were far too sluggish on the ball and demanded a much tighter defensive response to counter-attacks in the return leg.

Evaluating his team's display, Hurzeler insisted: "I think we controlled the game but we weren't quick enough in possession," he said, as quoted by TNT Sports. "We still had a few opportunities but I think overall Tromso defended well.

"They had two big chances after transition moments [where] we have to defend better. Overall [they were] a tough opponent, which is what we expected. We created opportunities but, in the end, we have to be satisfied with a draw, although it's not the result we hoped for.

"Now we are looking forward to the opportunity to win the game in front of our own fans. There are certain aspects we have to improve against Tromso. Overall, like I said, they are a good football team so we will have to play on our highest level to win the game at the Amex."