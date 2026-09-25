FA Cup chaos! Mulbarton Wanderers forced into replay against Woodford Town following referee penalty mistake

The controversy stems from a pivotal moment in the 30th minute of the original match, where Woodford Town were awarded a penalty. Although Woodford successfully converted the spot-kick, the referee noticed encroachment into the area by attacking players and subsequently disallowed the goal.

Instead of enforcing the correct procedure, the match official incorrectly awarded an indirect free-kick to Mulbarton. Under Law 14 of the game, if an attacking player encroaches into the penalty area and the ball enters the net, the goal must be disallowed and the penalty retaken by Woodford.