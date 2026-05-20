Despite being the architect of the club's transformation, Arteta was nowhere to be seen during the initial celebrations at the training ground. While stars like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Jurrien Timber were spotted partying until late into the night, the Spaniard had already made it clear that he would be spending the historic moment away from the cameras.

The Arsenal boss revealed that he had specifically chosen to watch the City game from the comfort of his own home. Explaining his decision earlier in the week, Arteta said: "I don’t know how long I’m going to watch it. I will be there in front of the TV. But I don’t know how much I’m going to be able to watch, I think that’s the reality."

When previously asked if he would be tempted to join his players and staff if the title was confirmed, Arteta said: "I haven’t planned to do that. I’m planning to watch it with my family and again I don’t know for how long."