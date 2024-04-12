Manchester United City 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Explained: Why Man Utd have complained to Premier League about Crystal Palace clash

Manchester UnitedCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United have reportedly written to the Premier League to complain about their upcoming match against Crystal Palace.

  • Crystal Palace to host Manchester United
  • Red Devils write to Premier League
  • United complaining about the fixture

