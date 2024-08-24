Explained: Why Gabriel Jesus was left out of Arsenal's squad for Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Getty ImagesJamie SpencerExplained: Why Gabriel Jesus was left out of Arsenal's squad for Premier League clash against Aston VillaG. JesusArsenalAston Villa vs ArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal have explained Gabriel Jesus' unexpected absence from the matchday squad against Aston Villa in the Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJesus not even on bench for ArsenalForward's absence initially a mysteryGunners quickly clarified the reasonArticle continues below