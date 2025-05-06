Explained: Why American soccer culture is different

Every few months, the same kind of video resurfaces on Instagram, inevitably going viral. It's a glimpse into a gathering somewhere in the United States. Soccer fans, young and old, women and men, united in a pre-match ritual. They sing songs, wave flags, a vibrant display of passion and belonging.

A joyous scene, seemingly devoid of danger or violence. And yet, the video is shared by hundreds of ultra and hooligan social media accounts, the comments section a predictable mix of disdain and disbelief: "America, stop getting soccer wrong."

It's a sentiment that, to some extent, American soccer has struggled to shake.

There is a visceral hatred towards the idea that the US Ultra culture might actually exist. But it does, and it is sweeping across American soccer.

But beyond the cheap shots and online derision, lies a complex reality. The American soccer scene, and particularly its burgeoning ultra culture, is far more nuanced than a simple imitation of European models. It's a fascinating blend of influences, adapting to the unique social and political landscape of the United States. It's progressive, diverse, and deeply rooted in its local communities. And it's forcing a reckoning with the old guard, both at home and abroad.