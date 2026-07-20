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Michael Olise Real Madrid crestGetty/GOAL
Donny Afroni

Explained: What needs to happen in order for Real Madrid to table bid for Michael Olise - with Bayern Munich winger seeing €200m-plus transfer speculated on

Transfers
M. Olise
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Bayern Munich
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Bundesliga

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly identified Michael Olise as his top priority for the summer transfer window, viewing the France international as the next potential 'Galactico' at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Spanish giants are proceeding with extreme caution to avoid a diplomatic fallout with Bayern Munich.

  • Transparency first port of call

    Olise has emerged as the man Perez wants to bring to the Spanish capital this summer. The 24-year-old winger has impressed significantly in the Bundesliga, and despite already possessing a star-studded attack, the hierarchy in Madrid believes the Frenchman can elevate the squad even further.

    However, Real are determined to handle this situation with the utmost professionalism. They have communicated clearly that they will not engage in any "wars" for the player's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has maintained a transparent dialogue with Bayern, promising to notify the German giants of any official moves they intend to make regarding Olise.



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  • Michael OliseGetty Images

    The only path to a Madrid bid

    For Real to actually table a formal bid, the narrative must change from the player’s side. The only way the current deadlock breaks is if Olise explicitly informs Bayern that he wishes to depart for the Santiago Bernabeu. Until that specific gesture occurs, Los Blancos will remain in the shadows, respecting the existing contract Olise has at Bayern and the harmony between the two European powerhouses.

    Ultimately, the Spanish champions have left the door slightly ajar, however minimal the possibility may seem. They are prepared to pounce should the relationship between Olise and Bayern deteriorate or if the player expresses a burning desire to join.

  • The €200 million valuation hurdle

    One of the biggest obstacles in the way of this potential blockbuster deal is the astronomical valuation placed on the former Crystal Palace man. Reports suggest that the German club are so determined to keep hold of their prize asset that they are not considering selling him even for €200 million.

    Inside the Bernabeu offices, there is a growing sense of realism that a deal this summer is almost impossible. The combination of Bayern’s refusal to negotiate and the player’s apparent contentment in Munich makes the path forward incredibly difficult. While some reports in France suggest the player might be open to the move, the prevailing view in Spain is that the current situation is stagnant.

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  • Michael OliseGetty Images

    Real to remain patient

    In Germany, the sentiment is that the player is unlikely to force a move, which has kept the Bayern hierarchy relatively calm. The Bundesliga side are well aware of how Real operates and they do not expect any "stabs in the back" from their Spanish counterparts.

    The relationship between Real and Bayern is currently described as perfect, and those at the Bernabeu are unwilling to jeopardise this bond for a single transfer. While Olise is the primary target, the club is adhering to a strict protocol of respect. They have no intention of going behind Bayern's back or using aggressive tactics, which is why the board remains patient.

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