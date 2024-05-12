Manchester United busGetty Images
Richard Mills

Explained: How Youtube prankster managed to board Man Utd bus following Red Devils' Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester UnitedCrystal PalacePremier LeagueCrystal Palace vs Manchester United

A YouTube prankster managed to gatecrash Manchester United's team bus following their heavy Premier League loss to Crystal Palace.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man United beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace
  • YouTuber strolled onto Red Devils' team coach
  • Prankster then amicably removed from vehicle
Article continues below

Editors' Picks