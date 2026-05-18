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Explained: Why Casemiro cancelled farewell Man Utd press conference after Nottingham Forest win
Emotional departure for the Brazilian
The veteran midfielder played his final home game as a Red Devil on Sunday, but the weight of the occasion proved too much for a final media appearance. While Casemiro was scheduled to speak with reporters following the narrow victory, club officials confirmed he was not in the right headspace to participate after becoming visibly emotional on the pitch at full-time.
The 34-year-old joined United from Real Madrid in a £70 million move back in 2022. During his four-year stint in Manchester, he established himself as a fan favourite, making 161 appearances and scoring 26 goals. Despite his contributions, which include winning two trophies, he is set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
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A final message to the Old Trafford faithful
Although the press conference was cancelled, Casemiro did find the strength to address the supporters directly on the pitch. Presented with a framed shirt to commemorate his time at the club, he shared a brief but touching moment with the crowd. “Thank you and take care everyone. Thank you to the players, thank you to the staff. The best thing in this club is you fans,” he said.
He followed this up with a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram to further express his gratitude. He wrote: “There are places we pass through in life… and there are places that become part of who we are. Manchester will forever be my home. To the city, the club, and every supporter, my sincerest thank you. These past four years have been unforgettable, filled with moments my family and I will carry with us for the rest of our lives. There simply aren’t enough words to describe the happiness and warmth we’ve felt here. Thank you for every cheer, every memory, and for making us feel at home from the very first day. Forever a Red Devil.”
Carrick pays tribute to veteran star
Man Utd manager Michael Carrick was full of praise for the departing midfielder, highlighting his professionalism during the final months of the campaign. Carrick noted that Casemiro’s commitment never wavered, even after it became clear that his future lay away from Old Trafford. The manager was quick to point out the special bond the player shared with the United faithful.
Speaking about the veteran's impact, Carrick said: “I think he’s been fantastic for us, for me personally, for us as a group. I think what he’s given us, I’ve said it before, I think the clarity helps of knowing the situation, and for him to get his head in a place of where you give absolutely everything for, in, in every aspect, knowing, that it was going to come to an end at the end of the season. He’s obviously had some ups and downs just like we all have in football and over the years, but to finish so strongly and to see that connection that he’s got with the supporters, it’s really good to see.”
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What comes next for the Real Madrid legend?
While his time in the Premier League is drawing to a close, speculation regarding Casemiro's next destination is intensifying. The holding midfielder has not yet confirmed where he will be playing next season, though several lucrative options are reportedly on the table for the experienced international.
Indeed, Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to secure his signature. The Florida-based outfit are keen to acquire the midfielder on a free transfer, potentially offering him the chance to reunite with several former La Liga rivals in the United States as he enters the final chapters of his storied career.