Exorbitant transfer fee: Is FC Barcelona’s dream signing set to fall through?

Should the Catalans nevertheless make a move and attempt to sign the 26-year-old, the Nerazzurri will want to receive at least a suitable sum in compensation. After all, Bastoni is under contract with Inter until the end of June 2028.

At Barça, the Italian international is seen as the favourite candidate to bolster a central defence that is short on numbers and has been somewhat erratic at times this season. Barcelona’s sporting director Deco, in particular, is said to be a big fan of Bastoni and has reportedly been to Milan several times to assess the situation personally and lay the groundwork for a summer transfer.

The Catalans currently have just four centre-backs in their squad: Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, who is currently injured and has rarely featured anyway. Before the season, they let veteran and first-team regular Inigo Martinez leave for Saudi Arabia without replacing him.