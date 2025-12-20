Exclusive: Tottenham star Bethany England on 'the hardest six months' after Chelsea transfer, changing the culture at improving Spurs and why she cherishes the Lionesses' World Cup final run more than Euro 2022 triumph

“I remember sprinting to the corner, to all my team-mates, celebrating. I remember hugging Drew Spence for dear life, saying, 'There's no way I could have played another 30 minutes if it had gone to extra time',” England exclusively tells GOAL, picking out her favourite memory from a competition she has plenty of good ones in, having won it twice in her time with Chelsea.

Plenty has changed since that game. Only four players in the Chelsea squad that day remain at the club, with Hayes also having left her post as manager. England is one of those to have moved on, joining Spurs for what was a British record fee in January 2023. In north London, it’s a project at a different stage, with different expectations and, as such, an environment that demands different things of England.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the striker’s ability to pop up in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net. With 29 goals in her 56 Women’s Super League games for Spurs to date, she’s adapted well to the key differences between the two London clubs, even if it was hard at first.

And beneath it all, that burning desire to lift trophies remains. “That's a fond memory because it was the first time we'd won the League Cup,” she says of her winner in the 2020 League Cup final, speaking ahead of Spurs’ quarter-final clash with Manchester United in this season’s competition, on Sunday. “Just being able to help the team win the trophy… I'd like to be in a position where I can help Tottenham do the same.”