Rafa Mir Valencia 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Ex-Wolves & Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault that left two women 'needing hospital treatment'

LaLigaR. MirValenciaSevillaWolverhamptonNottingham ForestPremier League

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir has reportedly been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Complaint lodged against 27-year-old forward
  • Events reportedly took place at his home
  • Second male suspect said to have been arrested
Article continues below