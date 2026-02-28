Getty Images Sport
Ex-USMNT coach reveals ‘great players’ advice heeded by Weston McKennie as lucrative Juventus contract is lined up
McKennie finds form
McKennie joined Juventus in 2020 on a free transfer from the German side, but had struggled to really stamp his mark in Turin. The United States international had been in and out of the team for the majority of his time in Italy and endured a terrible loan spell at Leeds in 2023. When McKennie’s spell in Yorkshire resulted in relegation from the Premier League and being ostracised from the team completely, it appeared as if his career at the highest level of football was hanging in the balance.
He returned to Italy and a struggling Juventus, where he has transformed himself and his career. The versatile player has been willing to play in a multitude of positions, including wing-back, and has most recently found his home as a number nine. McKennie may not be cut from the same cloth as the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Michel Platini or Roberto Baggio, but he has made important contributions with Jonathan David sidelined.
The 27-year-old, who has four goals and five assists so far in Serie A, is likely to be rewarded for his fine form with a new bumper contract. The news was not a surprise to his former national team coach, who insisted that McKennie is a great player.
Berhalter not surprised by McKennie
Asked about McKennie’s form, Berhalter explained, via TuttoJuve, that the news of a new contract at Juventus “does not surprise me at all”.
He continued: “It demonstrates the warrior’s determination to keep fighting even when things get tough. I remember Pierre Low telling him early on, during his first spell with Juventus, that ‘it's easy to play for Juventus for a season, but only great players can do it for 10 years.’”
Berhalter believes this advice has stayed with McKennie throughout a mixed time in Italy. “He's understood how you have to give 100% every day to be part of a top club. The great thing about Weston is how he's managed to overcome challenges and always rise to the occasion. This is what sets him apart, and his character helps him succeed at the highest level.”
McKennie giving 'complete performances'
Berhalter added that he has seen signs of improvement in the USMNT star, with his ability to offer an option in a number of various roles helping him stand out in Serie A.
“He's improved a lot in recent years, becoming a mature player with the ability to make an impact in different positions,” Berhalter added. “He's always had the ability to score goals and provide assists, but now I think he's delivering more complete performances.”
Juventus struggles continue
It has been a difficult season for Juventus, who are battling to qualify for the Champions League. They sit just sixth in Serie A, four points off of fourth-placed Roma, and could be in danger of missing out on Europe’s premier competition next campaign.
The Old Lady are far off the pace of league leaders Inter Milan and trail the chasing pack by some distance too. They also suffered late heartbreak in Europe in mid-week, crashing out of the Champions League to Galatasaray following a dismal showing away in Turkey in the first leg.
They will have a chance to close the gap on Roma above them on Sunday as they travel to the Italian capital, looking to move within one point of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side. McKennie will be determined to play as key a role as possible for the club until the end of the season before he takes to the field and leads his country into a home World Cup this summer.
