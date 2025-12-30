Ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez close to agreeing shock MLS transfer after departing Liga MX outfit Leon

James is also said to be of interest to Orlando City, and there had been links with Santos, although the Brazilian club have denied their interest in the ace. James has 122 caps for Colombia and is eyeing a spot at the 2026 World Cup; he has already revealed he dreams of bringing the trophy back to his homeland, in what is likely to be his final tournament. He will turn 35 in 2026 and has yet to win a major trophy with his country. He has been a runner-up in the Copa America but has not tasted international success since Colombia's youth team won the Toulon Tournament back in 2011.

He said: “Playing in the World Cup is always a great joy. Now, at 34, I think it’s much nicer because football passes, time passes for everyone. I’m in very good spirits for that World Cup. We’re all on the same path. With the team we have, we’ll stand up to anyone because this is a big team. We’re playing for big things. A World Cup, and we want to win it.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!