Ex-Rangers & Southampton boss Russell Martin set for shock return to English football with Premier League winners

The vacancy at the King Power Stadium opened up on Sunday following the sacking of Cifuentes. The decision was taken in the aftermath of a damaging home defeat to Oxford United, a result that left the 2016 Premier League champions languishing in 14th place in the Championship table.

Despite their mid-table position, the congested nature of the second tier means the season is far from over. Leicester sit just six points adrift of the play-off positions, keeping hopes of a promotion push alive. The board believes that Martin could be the man to replicate his previous Wembley feat with Southampton, bridging the gap to the top six and salvaging the campaign.

For the coach himself, the Championship offers a familiar environment to rebuild his standing. The former Norwich City defender is reportedly keen to "right the wrongs" of his time north of the border, where his spell at Ibrox ended prematurely. A return to the division where he enjoyed his greatest managerial success is seen as the perfect grounding for him to restore his reputation.

