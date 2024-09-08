Ex-Man Utd star Wout Weghorst storms out of Netherlands training after clash with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber as furious Ronald Koeman is forced to intervene
Ex-Manchester United star Wout Weghorst stormed out of a Netherlands training session after a clash with Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.
- Dutch reserves & substitutes training day after Bosnia win
- Pair clashed after a late tackle from Arsenal defender
- Weghorst left visibly frustrated and storms off