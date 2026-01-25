Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man Utd star's WAG could be jailed after allegedly 'causing serious injury by dangerous driving'
'Life-changing injuries'
According to The Sun, Francis could spend time behind bars if found guilty of knocking over a woman in her 50s last September on Hartswood Road, Brentwood, Essex. The report adds that former Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka was not thought to have been present when the incident happened. Francis, who has been with the Premier League footballer since 2020, and Wan-Bissaka have raised a daughter together but now, she could allegedly face jail time. This comes a day after Wan-Bissaka played in West Ham's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the Premier League, a result that took them to within two points of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with 15 games of the season to go.
- X
Francis named by police
Essex Police state that Francis, 27, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the woman has been left badly injured, and she will now appear in court.
Essex Police spokesperson told The Sun on Sunday: "A woman is due to appear in court charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Brentwood. At around 8.50am on Tuesday September 23 last year, officers were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Hartswood Road. The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, suffered life-changing injuries. An investigation has continued since then, led by our Roads Policing Unit. This has resulted in a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving against April Francis, 27, of East London."
Serious motoring offence
Causing serious injury by dangerous driving is one of the most serious motoring offences that drivers can be charged with. If found guilty, the maximum sentence after being convicted is up to five years in prison. The report adds that Francis was charged by police earlier in January by postal requisition after officers and prosecutors reviewed evidence. DR Congo international Wan-Bissaka, who began his career at Crystal Palace before moving to United in 2019 and then West Ham five years later, and his partner are yet to comment on the matter.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
While Wan-Bissaka is trying to keep West Ham in the Premier League, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side currently in the final relegation spot, his partner is set to appear in court next month.
The Crown Prosecution Service added: "She [Francis] is due to appear for a first hearing at Colchester magistrates’ court on February 17."
The Hammers, who are 18th in the table, are next in league action on Saturday when they travel to London neighbours Chelsea. Wan-Bissaka could play four more times for his club before the upcoming court date.
Advertisement