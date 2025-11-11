Ex-Man Utd star charged by FA after being accused of spitting at Leeds fans following previous feuds

Hannibal was walking behind the goal at Turf Moor when the alleged spitting incident is claimed to have taken place - he appeared to react badly to something that was said, having been in thet area to pass a note to Clarets goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Tunisia international, who later came on for the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time, was the subject of a complaint by a Leeds fan to Lancashire Police. The FA then reviewed the incident, prior to launching an investigation and now charging Hannibal.

An FA spokesperson confirmed: "Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri has been charged with misconduct following their Premier League fixture against Leeds united on Saturday 18 October. It's alleged that the player acted in breach of the Laws of the Game and/or in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or indecent behaviour by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters around the 67th minute. Hannibal Mejbri has until Friday 28November to provide a response."