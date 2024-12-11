Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Ex-Man Utd assistant coach claims Antony's 'personality doesn’t sit very well with some of the other players' as Ruben Amorim is urged to 'cut losses' on £85m flop in January

Antony's 'own personality' is holding him back at Manchester United, says ex-coach Rene Meulensteen, who believes the club should sell him in January.

  • United told to 'cut their losses' on Antony
  • Brazilian has failed to impress at Old Trafford
  • Concerns over 24-year-old's personality
