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Ex-Man City player Joey Barton enters not guilty plea after alleged golf club attack
Formal plea entered
The former Man City player spoke to enter a not guilty plea to the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged assault on 51-year-old Kevin Lynch, a former non-league manager. The incident reportedly took place at the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside on March 8, with police called to the scene shortly after 9:00 PM GMT to attend to a man who had been injured.
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Trial date set for September
Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary presided over the proceedings and has now scheduled a trial date for September 1 this year. During the earlier stages of the case, prosecutors raised serious concerns regarding the extent of the injuries sustained by Lynch, per The Athletic. It was stated in court that there were fears the victim could lose sight in one eye as a result of the injuries he suffered during the alleged attack.
Not the only defendant
Barton is jointly charged alongside 50-year-old Gary O’Grady, who hails from Seel Road in Huyton. However, O’Grady did not enter a plea during Tuesday's appearance and is scheduled to return to court for a case management hearing on June 3.
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Barton’s playing and coaching career
Barton enjoyed a long career at the highest level of English football. After breaking into the Man City senior squad in 2002, he went on to play for teams such as Newcastle, QPR, Burnley, and Rangers. He retired in 2018 after his second spell at Burnley. The 43-year-old then went into management, coaching Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers, but has not been in the dugout since 2023.