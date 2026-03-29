Ex-England & Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe lands first head coaching role

The 43-year-old takes over a Woking side looking to stabilize after a period of transition. While the former Premier League star has held various coaching positions since his retirement from playing, this move represents his first permanent residency as the man in charge.

He previously served on an interim staff at Rangers and spent time developing young talent within the Tottenham Hotspur academy setup.

In an official statement released by the club, the legendary goalscorer expressed his excitement about the move. "Woking is a historic club with huge potential, and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting project. I can’t wait to get started," Defoe said.