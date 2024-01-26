‘Everyone is laughing at him in England!’ - Harry Kane branded ‘selfish’ & accused of only concerning himself with ‘beating Robert Lewandowski’s record’ in supposed Bayern Munich trophy bid

‘Everyone is laughing at him in England!’ - Harry Kane branded ‘selfish’ & accused of only concerning himself with ‘beating Robert Lewandowski’s record’ in supposed Bayern Munich trophy bidChris BurtonGettyHarry KaneBayern MunichTottenham HotspurBundesligaPremier LeagueHarry Kane is “selfish” and “everyone is laughing at him in England” during a Bayern Munich trophy bid, claims former Premier League star Paul Parker.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStriker left Spurs for Germany in 2023Has impressed in front of goalCriticised amid search for first major honour