‘Everyone is afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo, nobody is scared of Man Utd’ – Anderson questions Red Devils’ decision to let evergreen superstar leave after seeing him hit 54 goals in 2023

'Everyone is afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo, nobody is scared of Man Utd' – Anderson questions Red Devils' decision to let evergreen superstar leave after seeing him hit 54 goals in 2023Chris BurtonGettyCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCAnderson has questioned Manchester United's decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave after he plundered 54 goals in 2023 for club and country.