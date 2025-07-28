Everton follow Chelsea and Aston Villa in selling women's team in bid to boost transfer funds and avoid PSR breach Everton Everton Women Premier League WSL

Everton have become the latest Premier League club to sell their women’s team to a sister company in a move designed to boost transfer funds and stay compliant with Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The deal, reportedly worth around £60 million, mirrors recent strategies undertaken by Chelsea and Aston Villa to avoid breaching the league’s PSR guidelines.