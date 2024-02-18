European Golden Shoe 2023-24: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane & the top goal scorers in Europe

Scoring goals is serious business, especially when it comes to being celebrated as the top goalscorer in Europe.

The Golden Shoe is an accolade reserved for only one amid all the other Golden Boot awards across different domestic and European club competitions.

With another season on us, the top guns in Europe are set to battle it out for the ultimate prize out there for being the top goalscorer in the continent.

Robert Lewandowski's crown was snatched by Erling Haaland last season, as the Norwegian bagged 36 goals from 72 appearances to help Manchester City to the treble. The likes of Harry Kane (30), Kylian Mbappe (29), Alexandre Lacazete (27) and Victor Osimhen (26) followed among the top five.

GOAL is tracking the developments of the players most often bulging the net in the 2023-24 season.

*Note: List only includes top scorers from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

**Correct as on February 18