Euro 2025 squads: England, Spain, & every roster for Women's European Championship

Squad lists for every team at the Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

The 14th edition of the UEFA Women's European Championship gets underway on Wednesday, July 2 in Switzerland, with the knockout rounds scheduled to begin two weeks later on July 16, and the grand finale set for Sunday, July 27 in Basel.

Regarded as one of the most coveted titles in international women's football, the Euros has seen just five nations claim glory since its inception.

Germany stand head and shoulders above the rest with a record eight titles, while Norway trail in second with two. Sweden, the Netherlands, and reigning champions England have all etched their names onto the trophy once.

With that in mind, here's a complete list of every squad announced so far heading into the competition, including player positions, club teams, and international caps, to help you get familiar with the talent on show.

(Squads ordered from Group A to Group D)