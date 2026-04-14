Maisfutebol reports that talks have already taken place regarding a move for the 20-year-old defender ahead of next season. However, Famalicao’s exorbitant transfer fee demands could prove to be a stumbling block: the newly promoted side are reportedly hoping to secure €25 million plus bonus payments for Ba.
Translated by
€25 million for 26 professional appearances: BVB are closing in on a rising star from the Portuguese league
Ba has been a standout performer this season for the fifth-placed side in the Portuguese league. The Senegalese forward fought his way into the starting line-up during the winter break and has since become a key player. He has made 19 league appearances, scoring two goals. In addition to providing an assist, Ba also netted the much-celebrated winner in mid-March during the 1-0 victory over CD Nacional. In total, he has made 26 senior appearances.
Loaned from Senegalese side AJEL Rufisque to French club FC Valenciennes in 2023, Ba joined Famalicão on a free transfer a year later. He recently extended his contract until 2030, yet Portuguese outlet Record claims Champions League quarter-finalists Sporting CP are still monitoring the young forward.
- AFP
BVB is also reported to be interested in signing Bastien Meupiyou.
According to Maisfutebol, Ba is not the only young defender from the Portuguese league on BVB’s radar; Bastien Meupiyou (20) of CD Alverca is also said to be in the running. His contract runs until 2028.
Nico Schlotterbeck’s recent contract extension resolved one defensive issue for Borussia Dortmund, but Niklas Süle’s expected free transfer exit this summer means another centre-back is likely to arrive. Rumours also link Marcos Senesi (28) of AFC Bournemouth and former Borussia Dortmund youth product Aron Anselmino (20, on loan at Racing Strasbourg from Chelsea).
Speaking ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac admitted he is monitoring Anselmino’s situation: “Sometimes I check how Strasbourg have played or whether he’s even featured. That’s quite normal. It does pain me, though, that he doesn’t play as often as he used to, or as often as he would have done with us.”
BVB's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Ousmane Dembélé Forward Stade Rennes 2016 €35.5m Sébastien Haller Forward Ajax Amsterdam 2022 €31 million Mats Hummels Defence FC Bayern 2019 €30.5m Jude Bellingham Midfield Sunderland FC 2025 £27.5m Jude Bellingham Midfielder Birmingham City 2020 €30.15m