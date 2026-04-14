Goal.com
Live
FBL-POR-LIGA-SPORTING-FAMALICAOAFP
Falko Blöding

Translated by

€25 million for 26 professional appearances: BVB are closing in on a rising star from the Portuguese league

Bundesliga
Transfers
Alverca
Liga Portugal
Famalicao
Borussia Dortmund
I. Ba
B. Meupiyou

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are close to securing the transfer of FC Famalicao centre-back Ibrahima Ba, according to a Portuguese media report.

Maisfutebol reports that talks have already taken place regarding a move for the 20-year-old defender ahead of next season. However, Famalicao’s exorbitant transfer fee demands could prove to be a stumbling block: the newly promoted side are reportedly hoping to secure €25 million plus bonus payments for Ba.

  • Ba has been a standout performer this season for the fifth-placed side in the Portuguese league. The Senegalese forward fought his way into the starting line-up during the winter break and has since become a key player. He has made 19 league appearances, scoring two goals. In addition to providing an assist, Ba also netted the much-celebrated winner in mid-March during the 1-0 victory over CD Nacional. In total, he has made 26 senior appearances.

    Loaned from Senegalese side AJEL Rufisque to French club FC Valenciennes in 2023, Ba joined Famalicão on a free transfer a year later. He recently extended his contract until 2030, yet Portuguese outlet Record claims Champions League quarter-finalists Sporting CP are still monitoring the young forward.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-POR-LIGA-ALVERCA-PORTOAFP

    BVB is also reported to be interested in signing Bastien Meupiyou.

    According to Maisfutebol, Ba is not the only young defender from the Portuguese league on BVB’s radar; Bastien Meupiyou (20) of CD Alverca is also said to be in the running. His contract runs until 2028.

    Nico Schlotterbeck’s recent contract extension resolved one defensive issue for Borussia Dortmund, but Niklas Süle’s expected free transfer exit this summer means another centre-back is likely to arrive. Rumours also link Marcos Senesi (28) of AFC Bournemouth and former Borussia Dortmund youth product Aron Anselmino (20, on loan at Racing Strasbourg from Chelsea).

    Speaking ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac admitted he is monitoring Anselmino’s situation: “Sometimes I check how Strasbourg have played or whether he’s even featured. That’s quite normal. It does pain me, though, that he doesn’t play as often as he used to, or as often as he would have done with us.”


  • BVB's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Ousmane DembéléForwardStade Rennes2016€35.5m
    Sébastien HallerForwardAjax Amsterdam2022€31 million
    Mats HummelsDefenceFC Bayern2019€30.5m
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldSunderland FC2025£27.5m
    Jude BellinghamMidfielderBirmingham City2020€30.15m

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting