Ethan Wheatley: Man Utd's next homegrown goal machine who packs a punch

The 18-year-old striker recently became the Red Devils' 250th academy graduate to make their debut and far bigger milestones lie in wait for him

Manchester United's dismal season has can be blamed on many factors, but the lack of a regular goal-scorer has been one of their biggest problems. Just take the fact that Scott McTominay was their leading scorer for most of the campaign. Or that they are the joint lowest-scoring side in the top half of the Premier League with only 54 goals, as many as Bournemouth, Brighton and Brentford.

Rasmus Hojlund has had a difficult debut season adapting to a new league, while Antony Martial has been injured since December and barely contributed in the preceding months. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, could be heading for the exit door after a desperately disappointing campaign.

But what if the solution to United's striking woes was already at the club, knocking on the door of the first team after scoring for fun at youth level? Step forward, 18-year-old Ethan Wheatley...