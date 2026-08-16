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Ethan Nwaneri given green light to leave Arsenal with AC Milan weighing move for youngster
Gunners starlet heading for the Emirates exit
Arsenal look set to part ways with one of their most promising academy products as the summer transfer window enters its final stages. Nwaneri, who made headlines as a record-breaking debutant, appears to be surplus to requirements in Mikel Arteta's immediate plans.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 19-year-old’s time in North London is coming to an end. Taking to social media, the Italian journalist provided a definitive update on the situation, stating: "Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago. He’s not even on the bench today against Man City despite being involved in pre-season."
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Milan identify Nwaneri as creative solution
The news of Nwaneri's availability has immediately alerted AC Milan, who are active in the market for offensive reinforcements. The Rossoneri management are specifically looking for a versatile playmaker who can operate in the pockets behind the striker, ideally occupying the right channel.
Having monitored several targets throughout the summer without finalising a deal, the Italian giants are now seriously evaluating the possibility of bringing the English talent to San Siro. Reports in late July suggested that Nwaneri was already on a shortlist of players being tracked by the Milan scouting department.
Struggles for consistency and loan spells
Despite the immense hype that surrounded his early breakthrough, Nwaneri has found it difficult to secure a regular starting berth in a star-studded Arsenal lineup. His development hit a temporary roadblock last season when he struggled for consistent minutes in the Premier League.
This lack of game time led to a temporary switch to Ligue 1, where he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Marseille. While the experience abroad was beneficial, it did not lead to a permanent reintegration into Arteta's core squad.
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Italy could unlock Nwaneri’s potential
The 19-year-old winger has managed to register four goals in 24 Premier League appearances during his limited opportunities, showing flashes of the quality that made him such a highly-rated prospect.
However, with the Gunners currently challenging for the highest honours, the pressure for immediate results has made it difficult for Nwaneri to gain the rhythmic playing time he requires. A move to Italy could provide the fresh start needed to translate his obvious potential into consistent top-flight performances.
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